Maatta will draw into the lineup Saturday against the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. The defenseman missed Thursday's 4-3 season-opening loss to the Devils as a healthy scratch.

Maatta is a well-rounded blueliner fresh off a solid first season with Detroit. He posted six goals, 17 assists and a career-high 128 blocked shots through 78 contests. Fantasy managers generally require players with power-play utility, and Maatta isn't involved there, but he has a decent two-way profile and is occasionally rendered as a sneaky budget play in daily formats.