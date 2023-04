Maatta recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canadiens.

Maatta collected a goal and an assist in the prior contest -- a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs -- so, suffice it to say, he's having a terrific start to April. Maatta has registered six goals to complement 17 assists through 73 games, which marks his first 20-point campaign since he registered 29 points with the Penguins in 2017-18.