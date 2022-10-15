Making his Red Wings debut in the season opener Friday, Maatta scored an empty-net goal in a 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Maatta signed a one-year pact with the Red Wings in the offseason. The Finnish blueliner remains a solid shot blocker, but his goal in the uncovered cage to start the new campaign actually matched his scoring mark from last season, when he recorded 66 games with the Kings. It will be tough to rely on Maatta for consistent offensive production, especially since he isn't an option on the power play.