Maatta found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Maatta has four goals on 29 shots for a remarkable 13.8 shoot percentage, which ranks third in league among defensemen who have appeared in at least 25 games. Earning $2.25 million on a one-year deal, Maatta has been a bargain for the Original Six club; he's posted a plus-6 rating, 15 points, 40 hits and 60 blocked shots through 37 contests for a well-rounded profile.