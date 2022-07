Maatta agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Detroit on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Maatta has missed the 10-point mark in back-to-back seasons and hasn't produced more than 20 points in any of his last four campaigns. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much offensively out of the blueliner this year, though he could see a slight uptick in minutes with his new club.