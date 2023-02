Maatta signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension Thursday.

Maatta inked a one-year deal with the Red Wings in the offseason and were impressed enough by his play to give him an extra two seasons. Maatta has five goals and 17 points in 49 games, his best offensive output since the 2017-18 season with the Penguins, when he had seven goals and 29 points in 82 contests.