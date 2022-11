Maatta scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres.

Maatta cooled off after his hot start to the year, as this tally snapped a four-game point streak. The 28-year-old blueliner has been a good fit on the Red Wings' second pairing, though his early offense has been a surprise. He has two goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating through nine contests.