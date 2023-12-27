Maatta (upper body) is expected to miss Wednesday's game versus Minnesota, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Maatta was also absent for Saturday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey because of the injury. He has a goal and six points in 27 appearances this year. With Maatta unavailable, Jake Walman is likely to remain in the lineup versus the Wild.
