Maatta (illness) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Maatta has already been ruled out against the Wild on Wednesday, so his placement on IR doesn't change his recovery timeline. Prior to getting ill, the 28-year-old Finn was mired in a 16-game goal drought during which he registered just four assists, nine shots and 20 hits. With Maatta out, the team previously recalled Steven Kampfer to provide emergency depth on the blue line.