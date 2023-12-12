Maatta notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Maatta had gone eight games without a point, and he sat twice as a healthy scratch in that span. The Red Wings continue to rotate Maatta, Justin Holl and Jeff Petry out of the lineup on occasion. Maatta has five assists, eight shots on goal, 25 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances this season, and he's unlikely to see more than a third-pairing role when he plays.