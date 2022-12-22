Maatta opened the scoring for the Red Wings in their 7-4 win over the Lightning on Wednesday.

An illness sent Maata to injured reserve earlier this month, but he's back in the fold and playing well. The 28-year-old defender notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals, only to follow it up with a five-hole tally in the latest contest which helped the Wings snap a six-game losing streak. With three goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating through 28 games, Maatta is overachieving relative to his third-pairing role.