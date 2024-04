Maatta may not be able to play Sunday versus Buffalo because of an upper-body injury, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Maatta took part in Saturday's practice after sitting out Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers due to the injury. He has four goals, 17 points and 91 blocked shots in 66 outings this campaign. If Maatta is good to go, Jake Walman might be a healthy scratch versus the Sabres.