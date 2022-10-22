Maatta registered an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Maatta's burst of offense to start the year has been unexpected but not unwelcome. The 28-year-old Finn already has a goal, four assists, four shots on net and a plus-4 rating through four contests. Most importantly, he's been a steadying presence on the second pairing alongside Filip Hronek -- those two have been the Red Wings' most consistent defensemen so far, though that's likely to be temporary with Moritz Seider around. Without power-play time, Maatta's offense should level off in the near future.