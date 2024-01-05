Maatta posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Maatta got on the scoresheet against his former team when he set up the first of Robby Fabbri's two goals in the game. With an assist in each of the first two contests in January, Maatta is making a case to stay in the lineup more regularly after occasionally being scratched in the first half of the campaign. The defenseman is at eight points, 16 shots on net, 21 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 31 appearances in a third-pairing role.