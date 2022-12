Maatta recorded two assists in the Red Wings' 4-2 win against Columbus on Sunday.

Maatta ended his nine-game scoring drought. He has two goals and nine points in 24 contests in 2022-23. He recorded 29 points in 2013-14 as a rookie and matched that in 2017-18, but those are the only two campaigns where Maatta has even reached the 20-point milestone, so the 28-year-old shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.