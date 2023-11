Maatta notched two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

The 29-year-old defenseman benefited from his even-strength partnership with Shayne Gostisbehere, as the latter was busy putting together a three-point effort. It's Maatta's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 13 games he has only four assists without adding much production in secondary categories (15 blocked shots, nine hits, six shots on net, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating.)