Maata tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Maata opened the scoring 1:30 into the first period, intercepting a Toronto pass before beating Matt Murray on a breakaway. Maata would add a second point later in the frame, assisting on a Dylan Larkin tally. The goal was Maata's first since Feb. 15, a span of 23 games, and his first multipoint effort since Dec. 4. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) with a minus-7 rating in 72 games this season.