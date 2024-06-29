Becher was the 80th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An overage player with a February 2004 birthday, Becher had gone undrafted in the past, making this a surprise pick. He had a huge year for WHL Prince George, producing 32 goals and 96 points in 58 games. He also generated 10 points in seven outings for Czechia at the World Juniors. The draft history for overage players isn't great, but the Wings saw something they liked in Becher to pull the trigger at this point.