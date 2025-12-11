Becher logged two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-4 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Becher is looking for his first goal of the season, but he has seven helpers over his last seven games. Overall, he's at 10 assists in 17 contests during his second AHL campaign. He had 20 points in 59 regular-season outings last year. The 2024 third-round pick of the Red Wings was an overage selection that year, and at 21 years old, he has yet to show enough consistency in the AHL to be considered for an NHL job any time soon.