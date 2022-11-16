Sundqvist posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Sundqvist got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season. He helped out on a Michael Rasmussen tally in the second period. Through nine appearances, Sundqvist has been a pleasant surprise in the depth-scoring department, earning a goal and six helpers. He's added 11 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating while also regularly seeing power-play time for the first time in his career.