Sundqvist scored two goals on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Sundqvist scored the Red Wings' third and fourth goals of the game, both on passes from Andrew Copp. Considering Sundqvist entered Wednesday with just one goal all year, it was a surprising burst of offense from the depth forward. He's now at nine points, 17 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 15 outings, though he continues to be a big-bodied presence on the first power-play unit, which raises his scoring floor.