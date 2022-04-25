Sundqvist posted a goal and an assist en route to Sunday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Sundqvist was traded from St Louis at this year's deadline, and he's done a decent job settling in with Detroit based on four goals and three assists through 16 games since the swap. The middle-six forward should continue being an X-factor with key players like Dylan Larkin (abdomen), Filip Zadina (appendicitis), and Robby Fabbri (lower body) all shutting down early due to their respective injuries.