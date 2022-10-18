Sundqvist scored a late third-period goal and earned an assist, but the Red Wings dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Kings on Monday.

Sundqvist, who is not known as a clutch goal scorer, collected his first tally of the season with 49 seconds remaining in the third period Monday, sending the match into OT. The 28-year-old forward scored with the Red Wings' net empty and moments after Dylan Larkin's highlight backcheck, which kept the play alive. Sundqvist has four points in the Red Wings' opening three games.