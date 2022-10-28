Sundqvist (upper body) is unlikely to play against the Wild on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Sundqvist missed Thursday's game after he was injured Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the Devils. Sundqvist was off to a good start with a goal and four assists in six games.
