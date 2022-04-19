Sundqvist (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Sundqvist has been sidelined for the team's last two contests due to his undisclosed injury but appears close to getting back onto the ice. Before getting hurt, the winger was mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist and 10 shots. Unless he can find an offensive spark, the Swede is set to miss the 20-point threshold for the third consecutive season.