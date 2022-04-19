Sundqvist (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Lightning.
Sundqvist missed two games due to an injury. The 28-year-old has been limited to four points in 12 contests since he was traded to the Red Wings from the Blues. He'll play in his usual bottom-six role with time on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Game-time call against Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Out with injury•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Nets another for new team•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Instant impact with new team•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Detroit-bound in deadline deal•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Good to go Sunday•