Sundqvist notched a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

This was Sundqvist's second game back after missing seven with an upper-body injury. He's resumed his role on the Red Wings' top power-play unit, which could make him a much more intriguing player in fantasy than his third-line assignment at even strength. Through eight contests, the winger has a goal, five assists (three on the power play), eight shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating. He's never maintained a 0.5 points-per-game pace over a full season, so it's fair to expect regression on the horizon.