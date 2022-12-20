Sundqvist scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

He gave Detroit a 2-0 lead late in the first period, tapping home a slick feed from behind the net by Jonatan Berggren, but the game was almost all Washington from there. Sundqvist snapped a six-game point drought with the tally despite seeing a consistent short on the second power-play unit for the Wings, and on the season the 28-year-old has five goals and 12 points through 24 contests.