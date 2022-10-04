Sundqvist (undisclosed) remains day-to-day, but the Red Wings expect him to be ready for the onset of the regular season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While Sundqvist is missing valuable time in training camp, he shouldn't have trouble ultimately reprising his role in the bottom six for a Wings team that will rely on him for his penalty-killing talents.
More News
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Misses first day of practice•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Causes headache for Devils•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Game-time call against Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Out with injury•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Nets another for new team•