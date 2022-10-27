Sundqvist (upper body) will not play Thursday, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Sundqvist suffered the injury in a 6-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday. He has a goal and five points in six games. The Red Wings recalled Matt Luff on Thursday but they could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen as Jordan Oesterle could join the lineup.
