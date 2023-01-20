Sundqvist produced a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Sundqvist set up a Dominik Kubalik goal in the second period on the only power play for either team in the contest. The Red Wings have been utilizing Sundqvist less with the man advantage in January -- this was his first point in that situation since Dec. 29. He's up to 17 points, including seven on the power play, to go with 40 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 36 outings overall.
