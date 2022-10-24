Sundqvist recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Sundqvist set up Dominik Kubalik's third-period marker. While not known as a consistent scoring threat, Sundqvist has quietly earned five points (one goal, four assists) through five contests this season. He's done that with time on the third line, and he's played on the top power-play unit in the last three games. The heavy winger has added eight PIM, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating to round out his stat line.