Sundqvist (undisclosed) told reporters he feels ready to suit up against the Canadiens on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Sundqvist was limited to just 59 games between the Blues and Red Wings last season but still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in the previous four years. If he can stay healthy, Sundqvist could be in line to challenge for new personal bests, especially if he can push Jakub Vrana for a spot on the second line.