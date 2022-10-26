Sundqvist is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Sundqvist is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston as a result. He played through the injury Tuesday and recorded three shots in 15:27 of ice time in Detroit's 6-2 loss to New Jersey. He has a goal and five points in six contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Notches power-play assist•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Collects goal and assist•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Returns to Red Wings' lineup•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Two apples in opener•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Poised to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Returns to practice•