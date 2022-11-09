Sundqvist (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Look for Sundqvist to return to a middle-six role and potentially a spot on Detroit's No. 2 power-play unit following his seven-game absence Thursday versus the Rangers. The 28-year-old forward had a hot start to the season before missing time with an upper-body injury, picking up one goal and five points through the first six contests of the campaign.