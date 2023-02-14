Sundqvist posted an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Sundqvist has picked up an assist in two of four games since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old has also gone plus-3 in that span. The winger has reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons, doing so in 43 appearances this season. He could challenge for his career high of 31 points from the 2018-19 campaign, and that could be enough to give him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.
