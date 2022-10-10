Sundqvist (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Sundqvist was sidelined for most of camp with an undisclosed ailment. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said they will see how Sundqvist progresses throughout the week before determining the forward's status for Friday's regular-season opener against Montreal.
More News
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Still might play in opener•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Might not miss too much time•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Misses first day of practice•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Causes headache for Devils•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Oskar Sundqvist: Game-time call against Bolts•