Sundqvist recorded a rare multi-point effort Friday, leading the Red Wings to a 3-0 victory over the Canadiens.

Sundqvist, who did not appear during the preseason, returned to the lineup Friday and was credited with two third-period helpers. His offense was a season-opening surprise. The 2012 third-round draft pick recorded just three multi-point games last season, split between the Red Wings and the Blues. Showing he was in game shape, Sundqvist assisted on rookie Elmer Soderblom's first NHL tally Friday, snapping a scoreless tie at 2:33 of the third period.