Sundqvist scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Red Wings to a 7-5 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Sundqvist scored on a shot from the slot off a nice pass from Moritz Seider to extend the Red Wings' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Dominik Kubalik's goal in the second period. This performance snaps a four-game pointless streak for Sundqvist. On the season, the Swedish forward has six goals and 16 points in 32 games.