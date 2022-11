Sundqvist (upper body) is expected to rejoin the lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Evidently, Sundqvist's injury status has been upgraded since he was first spotted at morning skate Tuesday. He's meshed well with the Wings, having produced a goal and four assists through six games. Look for the team to reevaluate Sundqvist in pre-game warmups to officially determine his playing status for the clash against the Blueshirts.