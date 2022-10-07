Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde remains optimistic that Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in the season opener on Oct. 14, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
That said, Sundqvist hasn't resumed practicing with the Red Wings yet. He had eight goals and 23 points in 59 contests last season.
