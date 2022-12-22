Sundqvist recorded an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Sundqvist helped the Wings snap a six-game losing streak to the detriment of their main rival. The versatile forward has now compiled five goals and eight assists through 25 games. Better yet, Sundqvist's playing time is trending upward, and we like his odds of reaching a new career high in points, which currently stands at 31 from his 2018-19 campaign with the Blues.