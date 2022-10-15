Sundqvist recorded two assists in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens to open the Red Wings' season.
Detroit's third line consists of Sundqvist, his fellow countryman Elmer Soderblom, and Michael Rasmussen, whom the Wings took with the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft. All three are imposing skaters, with Sundqvist actually being the shortest at 6-foot-3. This line could cause headaches for certain teams to defend against, though Sundqvist has had trouble staying healthy in the past, a factor that has damped his appeal in most fantasy settings.
