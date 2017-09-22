Play

Red Wings' P.A. Parenteau: Resumes practicing

Parenteau (back) returned to practice ice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The journeyman missed Thursday's game against the Blackhawks as a result of the malady, but the man on the PTO seems to have a chance of drawing into Saturday's home clash with the Bruins since he's returned to the ice with the rest of the team.

