Red Wings' P.A. Parenteau: Resumes practicing
Parenteau (back) returned to practice ice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The journeyman missed Thursday's game against the Blackhawks as a result of the malady, but the man on the PTO seems to have a chance of drawing into Saturday's home clash with the Bruins since he's returned to the ice with the rest of the team.
