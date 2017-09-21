Red Wings' P.A. Parenteau: Ruled out Thursday
Parenteau will not be in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Thursday as a result of a back injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Parenteau is trying to make the Red Wings squad after signing a professional tryout, but this injury could significantly impact his chances depending on how long he is expected to be out. The 34-year-old had a decent start to the 2016-17 campaign -- he logged 27 points in 59 outings -- but a trade-deadline move to Nashville didn't pan out, considering he logged just 13 appearances (including playoffs) and tallied a lone helper. If Parenteau does make Detroit's roster, it will likely be as a depth forward -- not the 60-plus-point producer he was early in his career.
