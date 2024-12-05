Kane (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Kane has missed the last five games. The 36-year-old was scoreless in his five appearances leading up to his absence. Kane has three goals and seven assists over 20 outings this season, including five points on the power play. He will likely see action on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Unavailable for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Out vs. New Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Remains out for Wednesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ruled out against Isles•