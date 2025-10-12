Kane had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

His goal came late in the second when he one-timed a pass from Alex DeBrincat from the right circle. Kane has four points (one goal, three assists) in his first two games this season; two of those helpers have come on the power play, including one Saturday. Kane will turn 37 in November, but he continues to be an Energizer Bunny on offense. He put up 59 points, including 21 goals, and fired 175 shots last season, and another year like that is well within reach.