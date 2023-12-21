Kane scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
The veteran winger has posted back-to-back multi-point performances as he begins to find his form with Detroit. Kane has two goals on 26 shots plus four helpers in eight games since making his season debut, and he saw top-six minutes Wednesday at even strength while also skating on the Wings' top power-play unit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Chips in with two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Patented snipe in loss•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Solid in season debut•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Ready to make season debut Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Should play in 7-10 days•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Detroit debut undetermined•