Kane picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 home loss against the Ducks.

Kane finished with five shots on goal and a hit in 19:30 of ice time across 20 shifts. It was his first game with multiple points as a member of the Red Wings. His last multi-point game in the regular season came on March 18 against the Penguins as a member of the Rangers. He'll look to carry the momentum into Wednesday's road contest against the Jets.