Kane scored the game-winning goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Kane's tally with 2:29 left in the third period ended up deciding the game. He's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight outings, earning two goals and eight assists in that span. The 37-year-old is up to five goals, 19 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances in a middle-six role. Kane won't be the Red Wings' top scorer, but he should continue to provide effective depth-scoring contributions.